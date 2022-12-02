Police sweep De Stier roundabout after unrest after Morocco World Cup win | Amersfoort

UPDATEMorocco’s World Cup victory over Canada was first celebrated with exuberance on Thursday afternoon, but the mood changed around 7 p.m. The police eventually cleared the roundabout. “It’s good that you party, but stay clean.”

The 2-1 win was celebrated with flags, drums and a torch here and there. Local residents shook hands and again discussed the game. Honking motorists and scooter riders racing past waving flags were greeted with loud cheers. Here and there, fireworks were launched by a total of about 300 young people.

Police present, law enforcement mingled with the groups to keep everything under control and regulate traffic. Youth leaders were also present. “It’s good that you are celebrating,” one of the youth workers chided to a group, after another resounding fireworks display. “But keep it clean. Also think of the elderly people who live here.

At around a quarter to seven, groups on both sides of the Van Randwijcklaan began throwing fireworks at each other and at the police, after which the educators present withdrew. It became a bit too much for the police, and that was a reason to clear the roundabout and the Van Randwijcklaan. The groups were driven towards Kruiskamp.

Fireworks were set off at De Stier. © Cees Wouda



A few young people gathered for a while at the Tango gas station and further on at the Neptunusplein shopping center. At around half past eight, a group returned to the Taurus, and a bottle of flammable liquid was set on fire. The firefighters managed to put it out. It is not yet known if anyone has been arrested.





