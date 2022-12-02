Pro-Palestine protests allowed in Qatar: ‘Many citizens angry with Israel’

Where does the Arab dislike of Israel and sympathy for Palestine come from? According to Middle East expert Erwin van Veen van Clingendael, the actions of the fans show their dissatisfaction with the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and the fact that the rights of the Palestinians are violated.

Anger at the rapprochement

The leaders of two countries, the Emirates and Bahrain, agreed in 2020 to improve relations between Israel and Arab countries. The incidents in Qatar underscore that these agreements were made between elites and that ordinary citizens do not agree with them.

“Also, remember that the two countries that signed the so-called Abraham Accords are not regional superpowers and that Lebanon and Syria, among others, still have bad relations with Israel,” he said. Van Veen. Many citizens of Arab countries are angry about the rapprochement with Israel. “The leaders of two authoritarian Arab countries have reached an agreement with Israel, but revulsion prevails among ordinary people in the region.”