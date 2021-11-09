



Decision that two security companies in Suriname would be co-responsible for police surveillance was announced today waiting to put. This decision was taken by the Ministry of Justice and Police after a meeting with the board of directors of the Suriname Police Association (SPB).

The Federal Council has indicated that the constitution and the police charter do not allow security companies to be in charge of police surveillance. The ministry took into account the views of the board of directors of the police union.

It had previously been announced that the companies INPROSER and PPS would assist the police in surveillance. “During the last period, fruitful discussions have taken place between the Suriname Police (KPS) and INPROSER. The body’s request was for assistance in providing surveillance services in greater Paramaribo, ”INPROSER reported.

The SPB strongly opposes the use of private security companies to fight crime. “Security companies are not there to ensure law and order. It is clearly stated in the constitution as well as in the charter of the police who will take care of it, ”SPB secretary Revelino Eijk told the Surinamese newspaper of Ware Tijd.