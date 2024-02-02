Party Leaders Discuss Priorities for New Executive

Party leaders and officials from Northern Ireland recently gathered at Stormont Castle to discuss the new executive’s priorities, marking a significant development since devolution collapsed two years ago in 2020. In a surprising move, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) confirmed that they would join the executive instead of entering an official opposition. This decision adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the upcoming meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly, scheduled for Saturday.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) also made headlines by ending its boycott of Stormont after successfully reaching a new post-Brexit trade rules agreement. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, expressed his excitement about the upcoming Assembly meeting and the discussions revolving around the incoming executive’s priorities.

During the Saturday session, the first order of business will be the election of a new speaker, followed by the nominations for the first minister and deputy first minister. A historic moment will take place as Sinn Féin nominates a first minister for the first time, and all eyes are on the expected nomination of Emma Little-Pengelly as the DUP’s deputy first minister.

While the Alliance Party has yet to confirm its stance on joining the executive or opposition, the SDLP, the fifth-largest party, has already announced its decision to go into opposition, as they did not meet the qualifications to be part of the next executive.

One of the key aspects of the deal reached involves reducing checks and paperwork on goods moving from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland, addressing the demands put forth by the DUP. In addition, once a power-sharing executive is restored, the UK Treasury will release a £3.3 billion package to support struggling public services in Northern Ireland. However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson emphasized that more funding is necessary to resolve pay disputes within the public sector.

Despite the agreement, a group of unionists, including Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson, sought a legal opinion on the deal, expressing concerns about the suspension of Article 6 of the Act of Union. The former Northern Ireland attorney general John Larkin KC concluded that Article 6 remains in suspension, which has sparked further questions and discussions about the deal’s implications.

As Northern Ireland prepares for its newly formed executive, the Assembly meeting on Saturday will set the stage for significant political developments in the region. All eyes will be on the nominations for the first minister and deputy first minister, as well as the actions of the Alliance Party, as Northern Ireland takes another step toward restoring power-sharing and addressing the challenges facing the region’s public services.

