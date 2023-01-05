Oranjes on an Argentinian campsite: “I was worried about their safety” | interior

Royal visit for Argentinian campsite Relmu Lafken. Last Sunday, the Oranges settled there for a few hours of relaxation in the beautiful nature. “This visit gives us additional strength.

The owner of the campsite, Patricia Montenegro, was amazed on New Year’s Day. Suddenly, a few large cars and dozens of people, including security guards, appeared there. At the edge of the magnificent Lac Mascardi, the Oranges suddenly showed up at the reception of their campsite. She didn’t realize at first that it was the Oranjes. “But I realized that famous people were coming, because suddenly there were a lot of people around the entrance.”

Conflicts around the campsite

The Relmu Lafken campsite is a place managed by the Lof Wiritray, which is a so-called Mapuche community. The Mapuches are the original inhabitants of large parts of Patagonia south of Argentina. “We have an intercultural campsite where we tell all sorts of things about our own history and our ancestors,” says Patricia proudly. People from all over the country come to his campsite. And now also royal visitors to our country.

,,I would have liked to welcome them much more widely, but we had no idea. We are very proud that the royal family is here, especially because we have had quite a bit of conflict in the region over the past five years. The fact that a character as important as Máxima is showing up gives us extra strength,” explains Patricia. The Relmu Lafken campsite is located 25 kilometers south of the city of Bariloche, on the north shore of Lake Mascardi. there have been many disputes over land expropriations and illegal settlements.

“We are a peaceful community”

The campsite took the Oranges – including the three princesses – to a beautiful part of the grounds, where they spent a few hours. “I don’t know what they did there, because I want to guarantee their privacy. But they undoubtedly walked a bit in the beautiful nature we have here. I was worried for their safety as there were many other people in the campsite at the time. But fortunately everything went well, because we are a peaceful community. It was a very special day for us. »

Mascardi Lake. © Peter Schouten



rebel princess

Previously, many Argentine media reported that the royal family was vacationing in Argentina, Queen Máxima’s native country. Among other things, the necessary attention was given to Princess Alexia, who was celebrating the party – “the rebel princess” as she is called here – who would have been at the exclusive Tequila club in Buenos Aires. The royal family was also at Villa La Angostura, where Martin Zorreguieta – Máxima’s brother – runs the restaurant Tinto Bistro. The family stayed there on the highly secure Cumelén estate, where former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) also has a home. Macri and his wife are good friends of the Oranjes.

Caras magazine with Princess Alexia on the cover. © Peter Schouten



Watch all our Royal House videos here: