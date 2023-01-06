South Carolina Supreme Court upholds abortion rights
ONS News•
The South Carolina Supreme Court has lifted the state’s abortion ban. Abortion rights came under pressure in the United States last year after a controversial ruling by the National Supreme Court.
Roe v. Wade’s ruling that granted women in every US state the right to abortion for nearly five decades has been overturned. Because the right to abortion had disappeared at the federal level, the pro-abortion organization Planned Parenthood took legal action. In July, the group demanded that abortion be reinstated in South Carolina based on the right to privacy.
Lawsuits have also been filed in other states, in some cases based on the right to freedom of religion. But no other state court has issued a final judgment based on the constitutional right to privacy. “The decision to terminate a pregnancy is based on the highest personal and private considerations imaginable,” the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled.
Planned Parenthood is happy with the decision. The organization calls it a victory in the South, where abortion options are limited. However, the issue in South Carolina is not yet settled with this decision. According to the Supreme Court, the right to privacy can be limited.
