Antwerp was unable to issue parking fines for a month due to a cyberattack | Car

The cyberattack on the city of Antwerp at the beginning of December turned out to be an unexpected gift for all “black parkers”. Parking attendants can’t check who has or hasn’t paid.

Hacking by a hacker collective called ‘Play’ threatens to cost the city of Antwerp dearly. The systems used by parking attendants to issue parking tickets are currently unrelated due to the hack. If you park in Antwerp without paying, you will not be fined at home.

lost 1.2 million euros

As a result, Antwerp loses a lot of parking revenue. Normally, for a busy month like December, the city can count on around 1.2 million euros in fines, imposed on motorists who refuse to pay parking fees.

Since December 6, this risk has been nil. Shutting down the systems makes it impossible to find black parkers online. However, bad parkers do not escape the dance and can still be fined. It therefore only concerns free parking.

Soon the party is over

According to Antwerp, the party will not last long. “The app that uses GPS tracking to determine which car is where will work again one of these days,” a spokesperson warns.





