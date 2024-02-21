Olivia Moultrie scores first USA goals as favorites win W Gold Cup opener

The United States Women’s National Team kicked off their 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over the Dominican Republic. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore strategically utilized multiple players in the match, leading to goals from Olivia Moultrie, Lynn Williams, Jenna Nighswonger, and Alex Morgan.

Moultrie and Midge Purce stood out during the game, with Moultrie netting two goals and Purce providing a hat-trick of assists. Purce’s stellar performance follows her strong showing in the NWSL playoffs with NJ/NY Gotham FC, highlighting her consistency and playmaking abilities.

Alex Morgan, who was a last-minute addition to the squad, ended her scoring drought by converting a penalty in the match. The victory against the Dominican Republic puts the U.S. team at the top of Group A with three points. They will now look ahead to their next match against Argentina after demonstrating their dominance in the opening game.

The team’s strong start in the tournament has boosted morale and confidence as they aim to defend their title in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Fans can expect more exciting performances from the U.S. women’s national team as they continue their journey in the competition. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on the tournament and other sports news.

