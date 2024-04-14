Dodo Finance: Alex Pereira Beats Jamahal Hill via TKO at UFC 300, Defends Light Heavyweight Title

Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight championship with a first-round TKO victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. The Brazilian fighter once again showcased his superior striking skills and one-punch power to secure the win.

The fight took an unexpected turn when Hill landed a kick on Pereira’s beltline. However, Pereira quickly capitalized on the opening and delivered a devastating left hook to secure the victory. This win brings much-needed stability to the light heavyweight division following Jon Jones’ departure.

Since Jones left, five different fighters have held the belt, including Hill who was forced to vacate due to injury. Pereira, who moved up from middleweight and defeated Jiří Procházka to claim the title, is now a two-division champion.

Looking ahead, Pereira is already eyeing UFC 301 on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro and is open to defending his title on that card. Despite the quick turnaround time, Pereira is focused on staying injury-free and is willing to face any challenger put in front of him.

While Magomed Ankalaev would have been a logical challenger, uncertainty looms due to his proximity to Ramadan. Nevertheless, Pereira remains determined to continue his reign as champion and is prepared for whatever challenges come his way. Fans can expect an action-packed fight at UFC 301 as Pereira looks to solidify his status as one of the top fighters in the light heavyweight division.