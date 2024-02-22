Charlie Woods, Tigers son, to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour Event

Charlie Woods, 15-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, is set to make waves in the golfing world as he attempts to qualify for a PGA Tour event this week. The young prodigy will start play at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, with hopes of making it into the prestigious Cognizant Classic field.

To secure a spot in the tournament, Woods will need to finish as one of the top 25 players and ties from the pre-qualifying site, who will then advance to a final qualifying event on Monday. If successful, Woods will make his debut at the Cognizant Classic at just 15 years and 21 days old, surpassing his father’s debut age of 16.

Despite his young age, Woods has already shown great promise in golf, finishing tied for 17th in a junior championship and helping his high school team win a state title. He will be joined in the qualifying field by other notable participants, such as the sons of PGA Tour pro Matt Kuchar and former NHL star Mario Lemieux.

The Cognizant Classic boasts a $9 million purse, with $1.62 million going to the winner, making it an enticing event for both seasoned professionals and up-and-coming talents like Woods. Already confirmed to play in the tournament are top players like Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, and defending champion Chris Kirk.

As golf fans eagerly await the results of the qualifying round, all eyes will be on Charlie Woods as he looks to carve out his own path in the world of professional golf and follow in his father’s legendary footsteps.

