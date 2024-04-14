Caitlin Clark calls out Michael Che on SNL ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft – News Source

In an exciting turn of events, Caitlin Clark is set to be selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA Draft 2024. The former Iowa superstar recently made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the “Weekend Update” segment, where she roasted Michael Che after he made a joke about her jersey retirement.

During the segment, Clark gifted Che a pink apron and made jokes about him, showing off her quick wit and charismatic personality. This appearance has only added to the anticipation surrounding her future in the WNBA.

With Clark expected to be selected as the top pick, the Indiana Fever has seen a spike in ticket sales interest. The league is also leaning into Clark’s star power, with Indiana set to have 36 of its 40 games on national broadcast and streaming partners.

In a show of gratitude, Clark thanked WNBA legends such as Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Dawn Staley, and Maya Moore for paving the way for her and future generations of women in basketball.

The highly anticipated WNBA Draft is set to begin on Monday at 7:30 p.m., with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Caitlin Clark's promising career.