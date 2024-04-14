2024 NFL Draft: 5 Potential 1st-Rounders Who Could Fall Further Than Expected

The New York Jets are making waves in the NFL draft conversation as they are projected to select tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 10 overall pick. The Jets are eager to add another offensive playmaker to their roster in order to maximize their time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Last offseason, the Jets signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mike Williams, but both have struggled on the field due to injuries. This has led the team to consider adding a top wide receiver or tight end in the upcoming draft.

If the Jets opt to choose a top wide receiver over Bowers, there is a possibility that he could fall in the draft. Teams just outside of the top 10, such as the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints, may not prioritize a tight end in their selections.

The Indianapolis Colts, who are picking at No. 15, could potentially be a landing spot for Bowers if he continues to slide in the draft. Bowers is highly touted as the No. 2 overall prospect by the B/R Scouting Department and is considered one of the best pass-catching tight ends in recent collegiate history.

With the draft quickly approaching, all eyes will be on the Jets and their decision to either select Bowers or go in a different direction.