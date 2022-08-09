Oil storage fire spreads further, Cuba’s energy supply at risk

AFP

Cuban firefighters still have no control over a major fire at an oil storage facility. In the city of Matanzas, the fire spread to a third large oil tank last day. The fire threatens to have major consequences for the whole island.

The fire broke out on Friday evening following a lightning strike. Although firefighters attempted to cool surrounding tanks over the weekend, they were unable to prevent explosions in two other tanks. At least one was killed and 125 injured; 16 firefighters are still missing.

Nearly 5,000 people living near the fire were evacuated because of the toxic fumes released. People are advised to stay indoors or wear face masks on the streets. A huge column of black smoke can be seen 100 kilometers away in the capital Havana.

AFP An explosion in storage

AFP A firefighting helicopter fights the fire

AFP Cuban firefighters receive help from Mexico and Venezuela

AFP A firefighter rests for a while

AFP Residents watch the fire

AFP The column of smoke is visible for tens of kilometers

Mexico and Venezuela have sent specialist firefighters to help, and firefighters are using helicopters and firefighting planes to bring the blaze under control. However, a fourth tank also threatens to catch fire. Barriers have been erected at sea to prevent the oil from blowing away.

Prohibitions

The fire could have a major impact on the island’s energy supply, which is already vulnerable anyway. A power station near the fire was shut down due to a lack of cooling water. The government had previously announced that parts of the island would be temporarily without power due to existing generation shortages.