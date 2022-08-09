Well-known Republicans react furiously to Donald Trump’s raid | NOW

Several prominent Republicans and conservatives in the United States reacted with outrage to the… house hunting with former US President Donald Trump. The FBI raided it because of documents Trump may have taken with him after leaving the White House.

Florida House of Representatives politician Anthony Sabatini wants ‘the law changed’, he wrote on Tuesday Twitter. His reaction is the most extreme after the announcement of the search. Sabatini also wants “all ties with the Ministry of Justice to be severed immediately”.

“I’ve seen enough,” Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a statement. Tweeter. “The Department of Justice has reached an unacceptable state of armed politicization.”

McCarthy hinted at a possible congressional investigation of Attorney General Merrick Garland. That should happen if Republicans take control of the House in the midterm elections. Attorney General Garland, please save your documents and clear your calendar.

Well-known figures on the right are also reacting outside of politics. on FoxNews Host Jesse Watters called the search of Trump’s home “crazy.” He also called for FBI Director Christopher Wray to be fired for being “corrupt”.

“For the first time in over 150 years, there is suddenly a very real risk of violent political instability in this country,” wrote Joel Pollak, editor of the right-wing outlet. Breitbart Newson Twitter.

Trump allegedly tore up important documents

FBI agents searched Trump’s home in the US state of Florida, it turned out overnight from Monday to Tuesday. Raid believed to be linked to documents Trump took with him after leaving the White House, unnamed sources say The New York Times. It would be fifteen boxes containing, among other things, confidential documents.

Also writes The New York Times that Trump was known to have torn up official documents when they should have gone to government archives.

The former president delayed turning over the boxes to the government archives for months. He only did this when threatened with action. The FBI would like to verify with research whether Trump really handed over all the boxes.