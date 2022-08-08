Zaporizhzhya board wants referendum on joining Russia

Iris de Graaf correspondent:

“Russia is ‘Russifying’ areas occupied by Russian troops for some time. For example, by replacing local government with pro-Russian administrators, but also by distributing Russian passports or forcing residents to use a SIM card Russian for their phone, and the Russian ruble is introduced locally.A referendum on joining Russia fits into this list, although Russia denies any involvement in the referendums themselves.

In any case, the leader of annexed Crimea, which borders Zaporizhzhya, has already said today that he will help the region organize the referendum. A controversial referendum on joining Russia was held in Crimea in 2014, after which the peninsula was annexed. The Crimean authorities now say they want to use this experience to support the pro-Russian administration in Zaporizhzhya.”