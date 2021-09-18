Numerous reports of fraud in Russian parliamentary elections

The movement of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged voters to use the “Smart Voting” app. This allows the Russians to see which candidate they can best vote for so that the United Russia candidate is not elected.

This system has been used several times over the past few days sensitive blows inflicted. Yesterday, Apple and Google removed the app from their app store, at the request of the Kremlin. Today, Google was reportedly asked to delete three YouTube videos on “smart voting”, reports an associate of the Navalny movement.

Telegram has also limited the ability to use chatbots for the “smart voting” system. This is remarkable, as the chat service is known as a sanctuary for opposition MPs who managed to stay up despite the interference of the Russian authorities. According to Telegram boss Pavel Durov, chatbots are on hold because no campaign should be waged around the electoral process.

One of the main causes of Putin’s unpopularity is the poor state of the economy. Correspondent Iris de Graaf visited residents of Trubitsjino, where residents have had no running water or gas for 20 years: