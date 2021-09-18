The suspicious fiancée of the missing American Gabby now also without a trace | Abroad

A remarkable turning point in the case of the disappearance of YouTube star Gabby Petito (22): her fiancé, with whom she made a road trip across the United States, is now missing. Brian Laundrie had previously made himself a suspect by not cooperating in any way with the investigation.











Gabby Petito, 22, has not returned from a vacation trip with her fiance. © AFP

The young man was staying with his parents, the police thought. However, it now appears that he has already disappeared from the globe for four days. He may have run away. “We’ve been trying all week to talk to his family and to Brian himself. Yesterday we got a call from his parents. They now say they haven’t seen their son, yet another twist, ”said police spokesman Josh Taylor. The FBI searched the parents’ house yesterday and took some items. “We understand all too well that the environment reacts with frustration. We have the same feeling. The situation is constantly evolving, we want to make this clear first and foremost. “Police have also confirmed that a testimony from a TikTokster is under further investigation. She claims in a video that she and her boyfriend picked up a hitchhiker in Grand Teton National Park on August 29.

$ 200 for the elevator

Now the woman realizes it was Brian Laundrie. “He even offered $ 200 (170 euros) to drive with him, but we let him sit in the back of our Jeep for free. When I mentioned after half an hour that we were on our way to Jackson Hole, he got restless. Suddenly he wanted to get out as quickly as possible. He then tried to fit a new elevator across the street. The bizarre encounter took place a day before Petito’s mother received a final text from her daughter. However, she wonders if it was Gabby who sent this message. Gabby and her boyfriend Brian went on vacation in July to celebrate their engagement. The couple took off in a white Ford pickup truck and crisscrossed the US states of Wyoming and Utah.

Filmed arrest

Along the way, they have made many videos of the unspoiled nature and also filmed themselves laughing, kissing and running on the beaches. One of the videos has since been viewed over a million times on YouTube. The plan was to travel for four months. On August 12, police arrested them near Arches National Park for speeding. An officer filmed the incident with his body camera. The footage shows Gabby bursting into tears. “We had a fight this morning about some private business. Some days I suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. I apologized to him because then I can be really mean. The discussion allegedly arose because Laundrie had climbed into the van with dirty feet.

A cop films Gabby bursting into tears and talks about the fight she had with Brian. © AFP



Scratches on the face

The white Ford Transit, with which Brian Laundrie returned to Florida alone. © AFP

Laundrie explains to police how he got several scratches on his face. “She tried to take the keys from me. I tried to calm her down, but she went wild with her phone. The thugs say they are about to get married and “absolutely don’t want” anyone to be charged with a crime. In the end, no one had to go to the office. Two weeks later, on September 1, Laundrie returned home to Florida alone. There is no trace of his fiancée. His parents report his disappearance ten days later. Laundrie has so far refused to speak to the missing person investigation team. “We beg everyone to share with us information about his plight over the past few weeks. Brian too, ”Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

Police Chief Todd Garrison at a press conference on the disappearance case in North Port, Florida. © AFP



Near despair

Gabby’s family is now on the verge of despair. They demand that Laundrie answer the question of why he left Gabby alone. His parents even sent him with a letter to Brian’s parents. “We ask for your help in finding our daughter,” he said. “Of course you want to protect your son, but also to look at him from our point of view. We can no longer sleep or eat. Our lives have been destroyed. The lawyer for the also missing laundry says his client is not commenting on his request. “In my experience, the partner is often the first person the police call attention to in these cases. The warning that “anything you say can be used against you” is true whether or not my client has anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance, “said Steve Bertolino.

Gabyy’s parents, mother Tara and father Joe Petito, appeal to Brian’s family. © Getty Images



The emotional Gabby during the arrest says that one has a rather angry character. © AP

