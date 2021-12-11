Nicaragua severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and re-established those with China. This is a setback for the United States as China expands its influence in Latin America and further isolates the United States’ ally, Taiwan.

Nicaragua sent its finance minister and two of President Ortega’s sons to the northern Chinese city of Tianjin to ratify the deal.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Nicaragua had made the “right choice”. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and does not recognize the country. Countries that take or are taking steps in this direction may on the opposition from Beijing.

There are fourteen countries with which Taiwan maintains full diplomatic relations.

No democratic decision

Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega is president. He won last month the elections, after the seven main opposition members were pin. The US Secretary of State then threatened the inhabitants of Ortega with sanctions.

The United States condemns the severing of Nicaraguan ties with Taiwan. The Americans say it was not a democratic decision because the Nicaraguan government did not come to power through free elections.

This is not the first time that Nicaragua has severed its relations with Taiwan. This also happened in 1985 during Ortega’s first term. In 1990 they were restored by his successor Barrios de Chamorro.