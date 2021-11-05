New Zealanders find huge potato and call it Doug

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown stumbled upon the oversized potato on their farm near the city of Hamilton. Colin was weeding when he felt something hard beneath the surface.

Discovery

With a manure fork, the New Zealander lifted the colossus out of the ground, not yet knowing what he had found. When Colin cut off a piece of skin and tasted the thing, it turned out to be a potato.

Remarkable, because the couple had not planted any potatoes at all. So Doug might have been in the ground for years. “We couldn’t believe it,” Donna told the AP News Agency. “It was really huge.”