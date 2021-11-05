New Zealanders find huge potato and call it Doug
Colin and Donna Craig-Brown stumbled upon the oversized potato on their farm near the city of Hamilton. Colin was weeding when he felt something hard beneath the surface.
Discovery
With a manure fork, the New Zealander lifted the colossus out of the ground, not yet knowing what he had found. When Colin cut off a piece of skin and tasted the thing, it turned out to be a potato.
Remarkable, because the couple had not planted any potatoes at all. So Doug might have been in the ground for years. “We couldn’t believe it,” Donna told the AP News Agency. “It was really huge.”
The two decided to name the potato, which is Doug. They didn’t like it. They posted pictures of Doug on Facebook. Colin even made a potato cart to take him to the farm. Another photo shows Doug wearing a hat. “Everything for fun,” said Colin. “You are amazed at what people like. “
Freezer
Doug has since been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, in which a British potato weighing 5 kilos is currently the largest. Whether Doug will claim the title remains to be seen.
Some haste is advised, as above ground Doug is deteriorating now. It started to show mold stains and softened, just like its smaller counterparts. That’s why he now spends most of his time in the freezer, where Colin and Donna try to keep it intact.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”