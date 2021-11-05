Middle Eastern bloggers lead the way to the EU

The number of migrants trying to reach the EU via Belarus has risen sharply in recent months. This new route appears to be gaining popularity among migrants from the Middle East. Migrants who have already made the trip show each other the way.

” Take a power bank with you, if possible two or three, and make sure you buy a SIM card with enough internet data. It is even more important than food and water. As soon as you get to Minsk, you need to get this immediately.

The good travel plans of Mourad and other vloggers are massively shared and followed. Thousands of migrants have discovered this new migratory route in recent months. NOS followed Mourad and other migrants who traced and recorded their journey to the EU via social media.

Shopping in Minsk

Take Mustafa, a vlogger trying to get to the EU from Iraq. He fully filmed his trip to Europe. Immediately after arriving in Minsk we see how he is shopping for the trip to the EU. He plans to spend a few days in the woods. That’s why he buys a sleeping bag, rain gear and camping gear. He also gets a bolt cutter, which he thinks he needs for barbed wire at the Polish border.

You can see his journey in the video below: