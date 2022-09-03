‘Mysterious lung disease’ in Argentina almost certainly due to Legionella

Last week, the regional health minister reported that the victims had “severe respiratory symptoms and double pneumonia”. The origin of the disease was unknown at the time. The first tests had shown that it was not Covid-19, the hanta virus or influenza A and B.

Eleven infections

All of the infections, up to eleven, occurred at a local private clinic. Among the victims are nurses from the clinic. Samples had been taken from the victims and examined at the famous Malbrán Institute in Buenos Aires. This institute has just established a positive result for the Legionella bacterium.