model (20) launches a TikTok “challenge” and ends up in the hospital: “Don’t make the same mistake as me” | Abroad

On social networks such as the Chinese video platform TikTok, users “challenge” themselves and they are not always innocent, it turns out. A new trend is “dry scooping”, the dry scooping of pre-workout powder. This is used by athletes who want to go really strong in the gym. Normally it is mixed with water or a sports drink, with a strict maximum amount because it contains, among other things, a high dose of caffeine.

Portillo holds the pre-workout potty in front of the camera.

After Florida model Portillo took her “dry dose,” she quickly became nauseous and tired. “I went home and took a shower,” she says in a video on her TikTok account with 375,000 subscribers. “After that, I went to work. I was in the locker room – you all know I’m a stripper – and my chest hurts again. “

“Unstoppable sweat”

Portillo also says she couldn’t stop sweating while wearing a bikini. “Then I knew it was a heart attack and not just my anxiety.”

She called an ambulance and ended up in the hospital. From her bed, she warned her followers not to participate in dangerous actions on social media. This resulted in over two million views. “Being young doesn’t mean we’re invincible. Don’t make the same mistake as me.