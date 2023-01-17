London blocks Scottish transgender law and ‘influences the position of women across the UK’

Supporters of the Transgender Act march outside the Scottish Parliament ahead of the debate in late December last year. Image access point

Since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, there has never been a refusal by the British government to accept any law passed there. After all, it would undermine Scotland’s partial independence. The transgender law passed shortly before Christmas, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ruled on Monday, poses a problem because it could also have consequences for the rest of the United Kingdom, in particular on the position of women.

A progressive majority in Holyrood, the name of the parliament in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, had approved the Sturgeon government’s proposal to amend trans legislation. After three months of expressing the gender they identify with, Scots could, the plan was, officially change their gender. No medical intervention or check-up is required, such as a consultation with a doctor. For minors, the “trial period” is six months.

The emancipation of trans people



According to the Scottish government, made up of nationalists and greens, this change is necessary for the emancipation of trans people. This legislation has sparked protests, for example from the women’s organization For Women Scotland. It is feared that women will lose their acquired rights. After all, the law allows trans women, even if they have remained physically male, to access places that were previously the exclusive domain of women, such as women’s wings in hospitals and prisons, or locker rooms in swimming pools.

One of the most famous naysayers is Edinburgh writer JK Rowling, who posed in a t-shirt saying Sturgeon is destroying women’s rights. The Conservative government in London has no intention of following Scotland’s lead, but nonetheless, legal experts have determined that this law will also impact the rest of the UK. This is because of an existing law which states that citizens of all four British nations should have the same human rights.

This is why Scottish Foreign Minister Alister Jack will veto it. As expected, the Scottish government reacted with outrage to England’s intervention. “It’s a dark day for trans rights and a dark day for democracy in the UK,” said the minister responsible, Shona Robison. A new front line has now opened for the Scottish government in the struggle for independence. A YouGov survey recently revealed that two-thirds of Scots oppose the new transgender law.