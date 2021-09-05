Little faith in the Taliban: “No woman thinks they are more moderate now”

Heather Barr, a women’s rights researcher for Human Rights Watch in neighboring Pakistan, doesn’t believe it. She hears completely different things, she says in an interview with RTL Nieuws.

“The women we come into contact with in Afghanistan usually describe a situation where they feel their life has come to a complete standstill. And some of them describe it by saying that they have no more dreams, no more future.

“Women fear for their lives”

Many women are hiding inside, afraid of walking down the street, afraid of going to work, Barr says. “They are waiting to know what the policy of this new government is towards women. But already they have the feeling that they are living by the rules of the Taliban in 2001.”

“Some women fear for their lives,” says Barr. “Especially women who have been activists and fought publicly for women’s rights. And women who have held prominent positions in government and other professions in which the Taliban believe women should not participate. “