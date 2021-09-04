Sat. Sep 4th, 2021

Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul 1 min read

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 57
"The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies" Abroad “The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies” Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 93
Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 99
Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 107
State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 74
Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76

Romeo Beckham (19) in soccer (ball) follows father David Romeo Beckham (19) in soccer (ball) follows father David 1 min read

Maggie Benson 37 mins ago 33
supernova Supernova caused by collision with dead neighbor 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 38 mins ago 33
Gold wheelchair basketball players, silver for wheelchair tennis player Tom Egberink | sport Gold wheelchair basketball players, silver for wheelchair tennis player Tom Egberink | sport 2 min read

Queenie Bell 39 mins ago 30
Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 42 mins ago 32