The first regular flights from Kabul airport started “without functional radar”

Sun. Sep 5th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Little faith in the Taliban: "No woman thinks they are more moderate now" Little faith in the Taliban: “No woman thinks they are more moderate now” 3 min read

Little faith in the Taliban: “No woman thinks they are more moderate now”

Harold Manning 10 hours ago 69
Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad 1 min read

Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad

Harold Manning 18 hours ago 67
Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul 1 min read

Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul

Harold Manning 1 day ago 70
"The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies" Abroad “The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies” Abroad 1 min read

“The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies” Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 104
Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory 2 min read

Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory

Harold Manning 2 days ago 102
Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad 2 min read

Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 109

You may have missed

John de Mol's Talpa concludes exclusive co-ordination deal with Eureka in Oz John de Mol’s Talpa concludes exclusive co-ordination deal with Eureka in Oz 2 min read

John de Mol’s Talpa concludes exclusive co-ordination deal with Eureka in Oz

Maggie Benson 2 hours ago 45
China's latest shot: a kilometer-long space station | Abroad China’s latest shot: a kilometer-long space station | Abroad 2 min read

China’s latest shot: a kilometer-long space station | Abroad

Phil Schwartz 2 hours ago 25
It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling 1 min read

It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling

Queenie Bell 2 hours ago 30
The first regular flights from Kabul airport started "without functional radar" The first regular flights from Kabul airport started “without functional radar” 2 min read

The first regular flights from Kabul airport started “without functional radar”

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 25