Large part of migrants on aid ships still allowed in Italy

Italy Correspondent Heleen D’Haens

“The fact that migrants on these ships are sparking political discussion in Europe is good for the new Italian government. Right-wing Giorgia Meloni already had ambitions to put migration higher on the European agenda. t is unfair that Italy, its geographical location, hosts more refugees and migrants than other EU member states.

Ideally, Meloni would like migrants to be informed before they leave North Africa if they have a chance of asylum in Europe, so that they do not make the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean with smugglers. This only requires good agreements with the countries from which the migrants leave. It is difficult for political reasons, for example in unstable Libya. Moreover, these agreements would require a lot of money. This is why Meloni also hopes to convince the rest of the European Union of his strategy.

By only admitting people who need medical care, the government wants to increase the pressure on other countries to have a political discussion about it. Still, Meloni doesn’t want to push his European allies too hard. Hence the decision to let in migrants who are vulnerable or in need of medical assistance.”