The unfortunate victim had parked his car in St. Gallen, in northeastern Switzerland, with the engine running and got out. She probably did it to offload something, city police said. What happened after that is not entirely clear.

According to witnesses, the woman was standing behind her vehicle when it began to roll. She tried to stop the car. After a few meters, however, she fell and was knocked down by the car. The car continued to back up until it collided with another vehicle parked on the side of the road. The vehicle then pulled forward and rolled over the woman again. The car then slammed into a curb, backed up and knocked the victim down a third time. Only then did the car come to rest against a fence.