Alarming report at the start of the climate summit: the past eight years have been the hottest on record | NOW

The past eight years are quite possibly the hottest on record. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced this on Monday at the start of the climate summit in Egypt. Of an alarming report of the UN organization shows that the climate is deteriorating on many fronts.

According to the WMO, the average temperature in 2022 will be about 1.15 degrees warmer than in the pre-industrial revolution era. While the La Niña weather phenomenon kept temperatures even lower than they could have been.

Simply put, the sea temperature in the eastern Pacific Ocean around the equator is dropping. The Gulf Stream can disrupt the climate. Extreme temperature swings can lead to a cooler year.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas said the climate target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees was “barely achievable”. It points, among other things, to the greenhouse gas emissions that will increase this year. record achieved. “It is already too late for many glaciers and rising sea levels threaten millions of people.”

The WMO report is full of disturbing conclusions

The WMO report shows that sea level twice as fast up like thirty years ago. Moreover, the oceans hotter than ever. Millions of people have already been affected by extreme heat waves, droughts and floods this year. Thousands of them died.

Nature itself is also deteriorating sharply. For example, a record amount of food disappeared in the Alps glacial surface. And East Africa has had the driest seasons for more than forty years. “The damage to our land is almost irreversible,” said UN chief António Guterres.

At the climate summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh, the damage caused by climate change is for the first time on the agenda. The summit will also address the fight against climate change and adaptation to inevitable warming. Over the next two weeks, many administrators will come to Egypt to talk about climate issues.