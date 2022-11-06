ONS News• today, 09:57 •Amended today, 11:11 a.m.

A Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania. This happened when the plane started landing at Bukoba airport. 26 people have reportedly been rescued so far. According to local authorities, 43 people were on board: 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew members.

“At the moment, we have managed to save 26 people who have been taken to our hospital,” a regional administrator told local media. “The rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots.”

No information has been released on the deaths or condition of those taken to hospital.

Footage on social media shows the aircraft’s tail still sticking out of the water and people being evacuated in boats. The plane is not far from the shore of the lake.

The plane had taken off from Dar es Salaam in the morning and crashed due to bad weather conditions, a police commander in Kagera province told reporters. “When the plane was about 100 meters high, the pilot had to deal with problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane crashed into the water.” It is not known whether the aircraft may have also had technical problems.