A 23-year-old man drowned in the Meuse in Huy, Belgium, on the night of Friday to Saturday, after being chased by a group of strangers. Police are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Shortly after midnight, a skirmish broke out on Huy’s Grote Markt. Several people argued, one of them was allegedly chased to the quay of Arona and fell into the water there.

The lifeless body of the 23-year-old man from Seraing was pulled out of the water by firefighters.

The police are looking for witnesses. “The course of the hunt remains very vague. We would like to know who was there and how everything happened,” said police commissioner Jean-Marie Dradin on Saturday evening.