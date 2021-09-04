Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul

Sat. Sep 4th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

"The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies" Abroad “The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies” Abroad 1 min read

“The Turkish Zeynep (19) loses consciousness in the attraction of an amusement park and dies” Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 63
Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory 2 min read

Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 93
Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad 2 min read

Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 99
State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead 2 min read

State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead

Harold Manning 1 day ago 70
Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms 1 min read

Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms

Harold Manning 2 days ago 73
Joe Biden's Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad Joe Biden’s Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad 1 min read

Joe Biden’s Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 80

You may have missed

Majority of employers want the right to require employees to have proof of Covid-19 vaccination Majority of employers want the right to require employees to have proof of Covid-19 vaccination 2 min read

Majority of employers want the right to require employees to have proof of Covid-19 vaccination

Maggie Benson 56 mins ago 24
Greek track piece for Djokovic: "I didn't feel well at all" | sport Greek track piece for Djokovic: “I didn’t feel well at all” | sport 5 min read

Greek track piece for Djokovic: “I didn’t feel well at all” | sport

Queenie Bell 57 mins ago 20
Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul 1 min read

Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 21
antipode groningen Mystery Solved: You’ll find yourself here if you dig a hole in the ground from Groningen 2 min read

Mystery Solved: You’ll find yourself here if you dig a hole in the ground from Groningen

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 17