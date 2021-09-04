Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul

At least 17 people were killed in Kabul last night by gleeful gunfire from Taliban fighters, Reuters news agency reported, based on a statement from a hospital worker. The Taliban claim victory in the Panjshir Valley, but this has not been confirmed. Resistance in the Panjshir Valley contradicts reports.

“Yesterday evening, Taliban sources released reports that the entire province is under their control and that the main resistance fighters have fled the country. OUR Radio 1 News. Not only 17 people were killed, but 41 people were also injured.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that he disapproved of joy shots: “Avoid shooting in the air, thank Allah instead. Bullets can injure civilians, so do not shoot unnecessarily. . “

“I will not give up the fight”

According to the latest reports, fighting is still fierce for the only stronghold of resistance against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Although the group claims resistance leaders have left the country, prominent resistance leader Ahmad Massoud writes on social media that he vows to continue fighting.

“We will never give up the fight for Allah, freedom and justice.”