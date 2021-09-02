Joe Biden’s Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad

Current President Biden was visiting Afghanistan with two other senators, Chuck Hagel and John Kerry. The helicopter they flew in was forced to land in a remote area during a snowstorm. Mohammed worked for years with special units of the Americans. He went to the mountains with a small team to save the stranded senators. This mission succeeded.

But thirteen years later, Mohammed has not completed all the paperwork to enter the United States on time. He fought for a year with the American bureaucracy to get himself, his wife and four children out of the country. When the Americans left Kabul airport on Monday, Mohammed had still not been recognized as a refugee or immigrant. Speaking to the WSJ, he turned to Biden and said: “Hello Mr. President, save me and my family, don’t forget me!”

A White House spokeswoman responded, saying he would not be forgotten. “We are grateful for your struggle for 20 years with us, and we will honor your service and get you out of it.”

Jen Psaki, Biden’s spokesperson, told a press conference last week that she was available to abandoned Americans in need and that they could send her a message after the administration had promised to “leave no one behind”. However, according to Washington, hundreds of compatriots are now being left behind.