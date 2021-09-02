Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms

Some media reported that the refugees had gone mushroom hunting because they were not fed enough at the shelter. A spokesperson for the Polish Immigration Service says this is not true and residents are given three meals a day.

Residents warned

According to the spokesperson, workers at asylum seekers’ centers are explicitly tasked with warning Afghan residents of the dangers of wild mushrooms. According to a Polish government statement, the country has at least 250 species of poisonous mushrooms, some of which can be deadly.

More than a thousand Afghans were transferred to Poland around the fall of the Afghan capital Kabul. Some of them had worked for the Polish army which was part of the NATO force in Afghanistan.