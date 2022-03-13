Iraqi city of Erbil hit by 12 missiles, possibly from Iran | Abroad

UPDATEDuring the night from Saturday to Sunday, the city of Erbil, in northern Iraq, was hit by 12 ballistic missiles which, according to Kurdish security forces, “were fired at the American consulate”. The Wall Street Journal writes on the basis of a US government official that Iran is behind the attack.

According to the Kurdish security forces, the night attack was carried out “from outside Iraq, from the east to be precise”. Iran is east of Iraq. The governor of the Kurdish region in Iraq confirms the attack in Erbil, but does not say anything about its origin. There were no injuries, according to the Ministry of Health.

There is a US consulate in Erbil, but US sources do not confirm that this diplomatic post was the target of the attack. Correspondents, among others, of the French news agency AFP report that explosions sounded in Erbil. The building where the Kurdistan24 transmitter is located was also damaged.

A US government official confirmed to Reuters news agency that no US soldiers were killed as a result of the missile attack. The US consulate and bases were also undamaged.

There are approximately 2,500 American troops in Iraq. The Dutch army is also present in Iraq with 175 soldiers, in particular for the security of the military part of the international airport of Erbil.

Last week, two elite military members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in an Israeli attack in Syria, according to Iran. The official website of the Revolutionary Guards then declared: “The Zionist regime (Israel) will pay for this crime.”