“Germany will get rid of Russian oil at the end of this year”

In the case of gas, he says, it’s a bit more complicated, as Germany does not have its own terminal where LNG (liquefied natural gas) can be brought ashore.

LNG and hydrogen

Last week it was announced that the gas union will build an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, north of Hamburg on the North Sea, in collaboration with the German government and the German energy group RWE. Eventually, hydrogen can also be transhipped there.

Habeck said he would visit LNG and hydrogen producing countries in time to secure supplies.