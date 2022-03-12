“Germany will get rid of Russian oil at the end of this year”
Germany is not yet completely independent of Russia for its energy supply, but important steps will be taken this year. “Every day, even every hour, we say goodbye a little more to imports from Russia”, So Habeck in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
In the case of gas, he says, it’s a bit more complicated, as Germany does not have its own terminal where LNG (liquefied natural gas) can be brought ashore.
LNG and hydrogen
Last week it was announced that the gas union will build an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, north of Hamburg on the North Sea, in collaboration with the German government and the German energy group RWE. Eventually, hydrogen can also be transhipped there.
Habeck said he would visit LNG and hydrogen producing countries in time to secure supplies.
Dependence on Russia
At present, about 55% of the gas imported by Germany comes from Russia. In addition, about 50% of coal still comes from it and about 35% of crude oil.
An immediate boycott of Russian energy is not a good idea, according to Habeck, because it would not be feasible.
The European Commission wants to take far-reaching measures to more energy independence From Russia. This year, two-thirds less Russian gas must be imported. Instead, the EC is looking for other gas suppliers, for example liquefied gas from the United States.
Biomethane
But Europe is also looking into other energy sources. Roofs full of solar panels and parks full of wind turbines, for example. And biomethane, a type of gas that should be produced in agriculture.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”