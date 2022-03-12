VIDEO: DNA member Sampie exposes deception by Hellings, Atompai and Gentle

ABOP DNA member Edgar Sampie said on Friday “it is regrettable that the Surinamese people and members of the Suriname Police Force are once again being misled by the leadership of the SPB.”

He refers to statements by former SPB Chairman Hellings, current Chairman Atompai and Chairman of Police Sports Center Gentle who claim that a visit by the Surinamese President is expected to cost the body SRD 1.5 million.

Sampie, who is chairman of the DNA Standing Justice and Police Committee, said in a conversation with the Surinamese news site Suriname Herald that the visit will cost SRD134,000 and not the SRD1,500,000 mentioned by the three.

Hellings wrote in a Facebook post that the KPS was under pressure to pay the expenses for the president’s visit. In the message that can be seen on the right, he mentions the amount of 1,500,000 SRD.

The other two, Gentle and Atompai, also claim in a Flying Reporter video seen above that the KPS must spend SRD 1.5 million for the arrival of the President.

Sampie indicates that this is absolutely not correct and that he requested the correct information on the President’s visit budget. The Department of Justice and Police also announced that the SRD 1.5 million figure mentioned by Hellings, Atompai and Gentle is false.