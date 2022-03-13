The ramshackle rust bonk is back: The world’s longest car is now even longer | Car

The longest car in the world is 30.5 meters long. Or in fact: was 30.5 meters long, because after this limousine was named in 1990 in the Guinness Book of Records , the model fell into complete ruin. Now the car has been completely restored and longer than ever.

The limousine was built in 1990 by famed auto-tuner Jay Ohrberg, according to the Motor1 website, and was based on a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado. The car was dubbed “The American Dream” and was officially named the most world’s longest, according to the report. . engine1.

Diving board and helipad

The huge Cadillac limousine has a movable center section, where a second driver had to sit, to be able to take turns. The front-wheel-drive car was also equipped with two engines. Among the many unique features of Ohrberg’s original design were a golf course, hot tub, swimming pool with diving board, and helipad.

Completely in poor condition

After the car was declared the longest car in the world, the model fell into disrepair. Autoseum, a technical leather museum in New York, was supposed to restore the car to its original glory, but that never happened. Last year, the wreckage fell into the hands of Mike Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Automotive Museum in Florida, via an eBay advertisement. In August 2019 he started the restoration.

The car was found to be very neglected and badly corroded, but now, three years and over $250,000 later, the car has been fully restored. “We had to buy some parts because they were destroyed,” Manning said. Several Cadillac Eldorados were used as donors.

Grown four centimeters

During the restoration, the limousine was lengthened by four centimeters, bringing the total length to 30,538 meters, making the car the world’s longest car record broken again. The limo will not often be seen behind the wheel, but will mainly be part of the unique and classic car collection of Automobile museum in the Diterland park.



