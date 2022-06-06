I’m Just Going Away: The Geurts Family vs. The Mensing Family – I’m Going

In Ik Vertrek Even Weg, former contestants can inspire each other, can they learn something from each other or will it be a real test? This week, the Geurts and Mensing families hope to learn from each other how to balance family life and working from home.

Geurts family

In 2017, Dirk, Feikje and their children Jep and Siem leave their perfect life in Amsterdam to pursue their dreams in Spain. They want to feel the sun on their skin and please with a great vacation address. They buy a house on top of a mountain in Andalusia where they want to build holiday homes.

Zoom Feikje, Dirk, Siem, Jep and Boaz

Everything seems to be going well for the Geurts family. Bed and breakfasts in Andalusia are hugely successful and the family grows with the arrival of Boaz. Yet they also continue to run into this big problem; How to reconcile family life and working from home?

The Geurts family is inspired by the Mensing family in Umbria, Italy. Here, Jean Paul and Rosalie Mensing organize activities for the guests. To stay in the Italian atmosphere, they go together to pick grapes in a one meter long vineyard. There are many things in a glass of wine.

family lie

Jean Paul and Rosalie Mensing love the Italian atmosphere and mentality. They are therefore very happy when they go to Umbria in 2020 with their children Dylan and Isabella. Here they bought a dilapidated building with a large plot. In three months, they want to renovate four apartments and build a glamping site.

Zoom Jean Paul, Rosalie, Dylan and Isabelle

The Mensing family have only been living in Italy for a year and a half and despite the fact that they have already built a lot, they are still looking. Jean Paul and Rosalie come up against rules that dampen their enthusiasm. They also struggle to be there for the children. So they find it interesting to take a look at a family that has been working for a while.

While visiting the Geurts family in Spain, the Mensing family ventured into flamenco dancing. The fact that Jean Paul has little dance experience shouldn’t spoil the fun.

Watch the broadcast on NPO Start on Saturday, June 4