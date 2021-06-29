Horrible invention that clenches jaws to lose weight is causing a stir: “It’s torture!” | Abroad

The invention, called “DentalSlim Diet Control”, is applied to the upper and lower teeth of a patient. Due to the clamps, the wearer can no longer open their mouth and you can only consume liquid food. It is no longer possible to simply grab a bag of crisps or reach for the cookie jar.

“This is torture”

But as impressive as the waste promises sound (according to the statement, study participants lost 6.3 pounds in two weeks), the device is making a lot of noise on social media. “It’s torture,” said one of them. “You don’t need this torture device to follow a liquid diet,” said the other.

The text continues below the tweet.

The creepy pincers remain

After the reviews, the university felt compelled to provide more explanation: ,, To clarify: the device is not intended as a rapid or long-term weight loss aid. Rather, it is intended to help people who need to have surgery but cannot until they have lost weight. “

Despite the outcry, researchers continue with the creepy jaw clamps. The university wants to find a business partner so that they can research the effect with more patients.