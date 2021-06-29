Tue. Jun 29th, 2021

Horrible invention that clenches jaws to lose weight is causing a stir: "It's torture!" | Abroad 1 min read

Horrible invention that clenches jaws to lose weight is causing a stir: “It’s torture!” | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 93
Ethiopia accepts ceasefire after loss of Tigray | Abroad 2 min read

Ethiopia accepts ceasefire after loss of Tigray | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 94
New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test 1 min read

New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test

Harold Manning 1 day ago 73
In France, Le Pen and Macron are not winning anywhere, and the old parties everywhere 3 min read

In France, Le Pen and Macron are not winning anywhere, and the old parties everywhere

Harold Manning 1 day ago 69
More than 150 missing in Miami: how could a twelve-story building collapse? 3 min read

More than 150 missing in Miami: how could a twelve-story building collapse?

Harold Manning 2 days ago 85
Timmermans: We must bring Hungary to justice faster | Interior 2 min read

Timmermans: We must bring Hungary to justice faster | Interior

Harold Manning 2 days ago 103

The Siberian cave turns out to be a DNA treasure | BNR news radio 2 min read

The Siberian cave turns out to be a DNA treasure | BNR news radio

Phil Schwartz 43 mins ago 13
Party of former Aruban Prime Minister Eman demands recount after large number of invalid votes | Abroad 2 min read

Party of former Aruban Prime Minister Eman demands recount after large number of invalid votes | Abroad

Harold Manning 47 mins ago 30
Peru's Fujimori loses allies as attempt to reverse election results fails 2 min read

Peru’s Fujimori loses allies as attempt to reverse election results fails

Thelma Binder 51 mins ago 28
How to Write a Science Review Paper in Just a Few Steps 4 min read

How to Write a Science Review Paper in Just a Few Steps

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 43