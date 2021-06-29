Ethiopia accepts ceasefire after loss of Tigray | Abroad

The rebel movement’s request for a ceasefire is accepted with immediate effect, the Addis Ababa government said. The tranquility should allow farmers to harvest safely and relieve without obstacles. The harvest season ends in September.

The Ethiopian armed forces have controlled the capital of the northern region since the end of November. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the time that the time for humanitarian aid and reconstruction had come and that the management of the TPLF “clique” would be the responsibility of the police. Meanwhile, the conflict raged.