Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper Comes After Raid with Extra Large Circulation | Abroad

The pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily in Hong Kong is Friday, one day after police raid in the newsroom and the arrest of a number of executives reappeared on the shelves, with an extra large circulation and a typical newspaper resistance message on the front page, which reads, “We must continue. 500,000 copies of the newspaper were printed on Friday, compared to 80,000 the day before.











The editors chose a simple front page with photos of the five arrested executives and a clear headline that read: “National Security Police searched Apple, arrested five people, seized 44 hard drives.”

Newspaper and jailed owner Jimmy Lai have long been a thorn in Beijing’s side with their unwavering support for the pro-democracy movement in the financial hub and their harsh criticism of China’s authoritarian rulers.

Editors Ryan Law and publisher Cheung Kim-hung were arrested, among others, the meldt South China Morning Post. According to the newspaper, about two hundred officers broke into the headquarters at around 7 a.m. local time and the operation ended at 1:30 p.m. The officers searched, among other things, laptops and laptops. documents. Police said they were looking for evidence of incitement to foreign interference. Journalists were not allowed to enter the workplace and had to register before they could enter the building.

The arrests show Beijing is using national security law to target dissent, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. Freedom of the press is one of the rights that China has promised to protect in the treaty that China and the United Kingdom signed in 1984 on the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, the minister said. He calls on the Chinese to respect this.

A street vendor with a large bundle of copies of the Apple Daily. © AP



