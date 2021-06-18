Correctional facility residents vaccinated • There were only four IC admissions left yesterday

People who suspect that their vaccination was not properly registered with their GP are advised to email the practice instead of calling. “This way the phone line remains free for emergencies,” said the National Association of General Practitioners (LHV).

Yesterday has become known that probably hundreds of thousands of people who have been vaccinated by the GP cannot yet use the CoronaCheck app because their vaccination has not yet been registered. The ministry advised yesterday: Call your doctor if you are not sure your injection has been recorded. But the LHV would rather see people send an email.

The CoronaCheck app can be used from July 1 to travel within the European Union. From next Wednesday, the app will also be there to access restaurants and events without testing.

How it is possible that the recording did not go well for some people is under investigation, says Carin Littooij, general practitioner in Driebergen and acting president of the LHV. “Here too, with the new software, it was initially difficult to find the right check mark to share data with the RIVM.” After a day, her practice went well.

She suspects that the actual number of people whose immunizations were not properly recorded is lower than that calculated by the RIVM.

According to Littooij, just because digital check-in isn’t working for some people yet, doesn’t mean they can’t travel. “Then they can always fall back on paper proof of vaccination.”