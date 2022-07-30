Hitler’s watch sold at auction for over a million dollars

Sat. Jul 30th, 2022

Related Stories

350 other passengers stranded on the Thalys train, major delays for rail traffic | Abroad 2 min read

350 other passengers stranded on the Thalys train, major delays for rail traffic | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 97
Paul and Yip couldn't buy a house in England, so they bought an entire French village | Abroad 2 min read

Paul and Yip couldn’t buy a house in England, so they bought an entire French village | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 139
Xi warns Biden of Pelosi visit to Taiwan: 'Don't play with fire' 2 min read

Xi warns Biden of Pelosi visit to Taiwan: ‘Don’t play with fire’

Harold Manning 1 day ago 98
Skeleton predecessor of T. rex sold at auction for 6 million euros, scientists displeased | Science 2 min read

Skeleton predecessor of T. rex sold at auction for 6 million euros, scientists displeased | Science

Harold Manning 1 day ago 98
Dutch holidaymakers evacuated from French campsite due to forest fire | NOW 2 min read

Dutch holidaymakers evacuated from French campsite due to forest fire | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 128
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is ready for a military confrontation with the United States | NOW 1 min read

Kim Jong-un says North Korea is ready for a military confrontation with the United States | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 90

You may have missed

Furnish the living room? We give advice! 3 min read

Furnish the living room? We give advice!

Phil Schwartz 57 mins ago 42
Here's what you need to know about the Clásica San Sebastian, with Bauke Mollema and Tom Dumoulin | sport 4 min read

Here’s what you need to know about the Clásica San Sebastian, with Bauke Mollema and Tom Dumoulin | sport

Queenie Bell 59 mins ago 38
Scientists indeed discover on the moon where the temperature is surprisingly comfortable 3 min read

Scientists indeed discover on the moon where the temperature is surprisingly comfortable

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 33
Hitler's watch sold at auction for over a million dollars 2 min read

Hitler’s watch sold at auction for over a million dollars

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 39