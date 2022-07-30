Pope Francis to slow down due to age and knee problems

Vatican correspondent Andrea Vreede:

“The big picture is that the pope said a lot of good things during his trip through Canada. But there are also people who are not happy, for example because there is no it was all about the reparations promised by the Canadian Catholic bishops.

There are also those who are angry that Francis did not speak of the “doctrines of discovery”. These are decrees from 15th-century popes declaring that indigenous peoples were barbarians and savages and that colonial rulers should convert them. Some natives want the Church to take over these decrees, but Francis did not mention it. He, however, condemned colonialism and the horrific policies of the time.

It’s a traumatic subject that continues to this day and the question is whether you can ever go far enough as Pope. But the general idea is that he went very far. By acknowledging the suffering, it has also done much good for other Indigenous peoples around the world who were mistreated during colonial times.”