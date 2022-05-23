High visit to Ukraine: “The interests of security and public figures sometimes clash”

Van Boven is skeptical about the number of dignitaries who have visited Ukraine in recent months. “The Constabulary often has discussions about the need for such a visit. In the end, it is our people who are at the greatest risk.”

The interests of security and dignitaries often clash; for example, the Constabulary prefers that no one knows about the visit. “But there are politicians who want to show that they are there, and a diplomatic mission may have an interest in notoriety.”

Former ambassador and senior diplomat Robert Serry recognizes this tension. He worked for the UN in Jerusalem and enjoyed permanent security there. He traveled regularly to the Gaza Strip. “I certainly had conflicts sometimes with the person who decided whether or not I could go somewhere. Sometimes I thought I really had to go, and then I did.”

Explain well

Serry found these visits exciting, but still trusted in his safety. “I knew that when I went somewhere everything was covered as best I could.” He did not feel threatened quickly, except for the moment he entered the Gaza Strip and was informed that the Israelis would resume shelling. He immediately turned around.

“So you’re in a dire situation. On the way back to the border crossing, we’ve already seen the missiles flying,” Serry explains. “The same thing can happen in Ukraine. If you are in the wrong place at the wrong time, no security guard can guarantee your safety.”

It is ultimately a duel between security and the dignitary, the former security guard Van Boven knows it too. “A dignitary has to trust us, but we also have to explain well why something is or isn’t possible. It’s a collaboration: relying on judgment, intention and expertise.”

Boris Johnson was one of the first heads of government to visit Kyiv: