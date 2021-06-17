Here’s what you need to know about severe thunderstorms ahead

How hot it is today! But this heat doesn’t last for days. From this evening, the risk of thunderstorms increases and these showers gradually dissipate the heat. We tell you how strong the thunderstorm will be and when it will be really cooler.

Early this morning the far west is at risk of a thunderstorm, but it will be gone soon and the rest of the morning and afternoon will likely be dry. The sun is shining brightly and the temperature rises to 30 degrees west to room 35 along the eastern border. He sweats a lot because he is stuffy. This is because the humidity is high.

The evening will probably be rather dry and that’s good news if you want to watch the European Football Championship away from home. It is still very hot for a long time with temperatures which at the end of the evening still exceed 25 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar and the weather forecast, as during the evening the risk of thunderstorms coming from the south gradually increases.

Severe thunderstorms with a risk of slippage and Saharan dust

Violent thunderstorms from Belgium can reach our country late in the evening and until Friday night. Most likely, the western half will be affected by these showers. The showers will be heavy with a lot of lightning, a risk of strong gusts of wind and also a lot of rain in a short time. As a result, there is a risk of flooding. Wind gusts can be even stronger locally.

In addition, the rain can make the road slippery. It has been dry for a long time so dirt and oil have accumulated on the road surface. When it rains, it forms a smooth, soapy layer on the asphalt. And if that weren’t enough, the rain could also bring down Saharan dust. So wait a little longer before washing your car.

Only really cooler on Saturday

During the showers it is around 17 degrees, but it won’t be much colder than the following night. With lows of 17-22 degrees, it’s still a sticky night. The weather will be sweltering on Friday, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms again. These showers can also be severe with hail, strong gusts of wind and a lot of rain. On Saturday the hot weather will be over for a while and due to a northwesterly wind it will ‘only’ be 17-25 degrees. It’s the day to let it cool down a bit in the house. It could be hot again on Sunday with a risk of thunderstorms. You can read more about this in the The most comprehensive weather forecast for the Netherlands.

Main photo: Stefan Doornbos