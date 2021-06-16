Tensions in the South China Sea are mounting, Indonesian fishermen find that every day

But according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, this is not the case. All neighboring countries would be entitled to 200 nautical miles from their coasts. Within their own territory, in addition to the exclusive right to fish, countries also have the right to exploit available resources. This makes the sea of ​​great importance to all neighboring countries.

Some of these countries therefore oppose the designation of the sea as the South China Sea. They also call the sea differently, for example the Baltic Sea or the West Philippine Sea.

chinese bases

A conflict is therefore always hiding. To claim the area, China built naval bases on islands, but also created new islands. “The South China Sea acts as a buffer for China,” says correspondent Sjoerd den Daas. “China thinks mainly in terms of security and control.” The naval bases on the islands ensure that China retains this control.

It’s not just neighboring countries that interfere with the region. For example, the US Navy held drills this week on the popular body of water; something the Chinese are not happy with. Because according to China, a large part of the sea belongs to them and American ships are therefore in Chinese territory.

The British Navy is also planning to cross the sea with an aircraft carrier this year. A mission where the Dutch frigate Zr. M / s. Evertsen participates in it. According to the British Secretary of Defense, they are not looking for confrontation with the Chinese and they are not doing anything wrong.

Crucial for global trade

Countries like Japan and Australia are also often found in the South China Sea. “The sea is an important lifeline for world trade,” says Den Daas. “Countries appreciate that trade flows remain free. They don’t want China to be able to confiscate ships in the region, for example.”

A conflict in the region could therefore have long-term global consequences. For now, it is mainly neighboring countries that are feeling the tension.

People like fisherman Muhammad Rapi notice this every day. To stay ahead of the competition, it has to go further and further offshore. It involves a lot of expense. “Very disturbing,” said Rapi. Because the prices of his fish are going down. And the further they sail, the higher the fuel costs. “Sometimes I spend more than I earn on my catch.”