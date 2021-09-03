Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory

Fri. Sep 3rd, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad 2 min read

Afghan airline resumes flights, mullah Baradar could be head of new government | Abroad

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 67
State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead 2 min read

State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 64
Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms 1 min read

Young Afghan refugee dies in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms

Harold Manning 1 day ago 70
Joe Biden's Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad Joe Biden’s Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad 1 min read

Joe Biden’s Afghan savior hides from the Taliban abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76
Biden attacks tough new Texas abortion law, calls it outrageous Biden attacks tough new Texas abortion law, calls it outrageous 2 min read

Biden attacks tough new Texas abortion law, calls it outrageous

Harold Manning 2 days ago 78
Thousands of Afghans Allowed to Stay in the UK Permanently Through Operation "Warm Welcome" Thousands of Afghans Allowed to Stay in the UK Permanently Through Operation “Warm Welcome” 2 min read

Thousands of Afghans Allowed to Stay in the UK Permanently Through Operation “Warm Welcome”

Harold Manning 2 days ago 82

You may have missed

Talpa by John de Mol concludes exclusive coordination agreement with Eureka in Oz Talpa by John de Mol concludes exclusive coordination agreement with Eureka in Oz 2 min read

Talpa by John de Mol concludes exclusive coordination agreement with Eureka in Oz

Maggie Benson 14 mins ago 19
René Paas opens a multifunctional center in Siddeburen René Paas opens a multifunctional center in Siddeburen 2 min read

René Paas opens a multifunctional center in Siddeburen

Phil Schwartz 15 mins ago 29
Dos and don'ts in vaccinatiewervingsfilmpjes Dos and don’ts in vaccinatiewervingsfilmpjes 1 min read

Dos and don’ts in vaccinatiewervingsfilmpjes

Queenie Bell 16 mins ago 19
Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory 2 min read

Heavy fighting in Panjshir valley, Taliban fighters claim victory

Harold Manning 18 mins ago 31